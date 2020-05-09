Family Firm Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 150,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

