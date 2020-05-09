Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 3.3%

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30, approximately 174,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 227,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97.

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Falco Resources Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

