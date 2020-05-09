Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $10.88 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,963,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 18.2% in the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 131,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 86.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $184.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

