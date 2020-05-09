Evolus (EOLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post its Q1 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Evolus to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOLS stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market cap of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

