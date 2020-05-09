Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Shares Down 1.9%

Essentra PLC (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) was down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26,567% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $842.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

