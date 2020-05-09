Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Acacia Communications, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acacia Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACIA. ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $68.79 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $102,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $677,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,608 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $15,135,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 84,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.