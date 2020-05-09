Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Timbercreek Financial Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

TF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.30 to C$9.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

TSE:TF opened at C$7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 89.99, a current ratio of 90.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.20. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.31. The stock has a market cap of $630.15 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.25.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.18 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.