Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Tire Co. Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.19.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$5.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$5.41 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion.

TSE CTC opened at C$200.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$194.12. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$140.00 and a 12 month high of C$239.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.1375 dividend. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

