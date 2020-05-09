Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 66.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Churchill Downs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 31.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHDN. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

