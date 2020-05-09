Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Shares Up 10.7%

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE)’s stock price shot up 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

