Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €9.85 by UBS Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €9.85 ($11.45) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.11 ($16.41).

ENGI stock opened at €9.80 ($11.39) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.66 and a 200-day moving average of €13.52. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

