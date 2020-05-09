ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Trading Up 196.6%

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)’s stock price was up 196.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 2,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

