Ecopetrol (EC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 19.20%. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE:EC opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8938 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on EC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.