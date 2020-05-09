Ebix (EBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Ebix has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $636.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBIX. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

In related news, CEO Robin Raina bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,951,828 shares in the company, valued at $34,855,122.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.