Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Down 6.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.25, approximately 3,696,425 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,803,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Specifically, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,778.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $397.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 571.95% and a negative net margin of 433.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.