DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $395.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.22. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.02.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

