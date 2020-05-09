Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50,084 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Luminex were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $21,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,692 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Luminex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 75,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -221.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

