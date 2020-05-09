Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 231,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $53,139.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

ITRI opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

