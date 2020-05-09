Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,028,000 after acquiring an additional 177,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,910,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,233,000 after acquiring an additional 310,811 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.24 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,070.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

