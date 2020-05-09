Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.01. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Berenberg Bank cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.