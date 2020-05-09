Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL opened at $104.18 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

