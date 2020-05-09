Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 31,305 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 143.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AEO opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.12. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

