Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,013 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Toro by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Toro by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Toro in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE TTC opened at $64.34 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

