DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DSP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for DSP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $383.06 million, a PE ratio of -150.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. State Street Corp raised its position in DSP Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DSP Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul bought 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,385.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $501,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

