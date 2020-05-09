Dougherty & Co Comments on Model N Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MODN)

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Model N in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Model N’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Model N from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $31.84 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Model N news, SVP Suresh Kannan sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $29,863.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,164 shares of company stock valued at $384,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

