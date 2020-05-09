DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -3.36

Headlines about DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DISH Network earned a coverage optimism score of -3.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected DISH Network’s analysis:

DISH opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.67. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $817,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

