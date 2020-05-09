Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Trading Up 5.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.72, approximately 3,635,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,303,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Specifically, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

