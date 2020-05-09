Diligent Investors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,930.04.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Further Reading: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.