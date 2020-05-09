Diligent Investors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,379.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,180.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,930.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

