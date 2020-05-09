Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Trading Down 8.8% Following Weak Earnings

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.84, 1,715,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 681,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $305,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,194 shares of company stock worth $2,256,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,763,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,852,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 824,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,926,000 after buying an additional 625,457 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

