Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Trading 10.4% Higher

Dialight Plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 412% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

Dialight Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

