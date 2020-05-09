Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.70, 7,412,988 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,429,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 234,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 97,005 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.