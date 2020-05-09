David L. Lucchino Sells 5,239 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) CEO David L. Lucchino sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $84,819.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,192,860.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

