Dan Fougere Sells 21,486 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Dan Fougere sold 21,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,074,729.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Fougere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,709,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Dan Fougere sold 47,068 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,119,472.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Dan Fougere sold 100,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $4,313,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 37,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $1,495,170.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $8,669,700.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -344.87. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $52.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IA Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after buying an additional 1,302,336 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $47,562,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 275.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 978,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 717,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 633.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 842,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

