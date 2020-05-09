Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The stock has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

