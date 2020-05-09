Cwm LLC Has $36.03 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $310.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.