Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of CUBI opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

In related news, insider Thomas John Jastrem sold 2,125 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $58,993. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.