Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Trading 42.9% Higher

Curaegis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CRGS) traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Curaegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS)

CurAegis Technologies, Inc develops and markets advanced technologies in the areas of safety, wellness and power. It operates through the following segments: CURA and AegisThe CURA segment involves in advanced fatigue management products including wearable devices offering real-time alertness monitoring, and latest in online sleep or fatigue management and interactive learning.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaegis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaegis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.