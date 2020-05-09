Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 8.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down 8.4% on Friday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.75, 537,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 276,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark bought 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 987,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 616,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.