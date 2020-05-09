Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

SHL opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

