Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHL. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.62 ($47.23).

SHL opened at €40.84 ($47.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

