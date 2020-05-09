ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of HEPA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

