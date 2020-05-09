Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$71.17 and last traded at C$70.16, approximately 90,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 101,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.31.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

