Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.52, but opened at $58.76. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $57.16, with a volume of 7,785,161 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

