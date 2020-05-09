Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Clorox earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Clorox’s score:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.23.

Clorox stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,695 shares of company stock worth $45,118,526 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

