Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Up 9.4% on Earnings Beat

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) rose 9.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 344,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 628,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.90 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

CVEO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Civeo from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Martin Lambert purchased 300,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson bought 50,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Civeo by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Civeo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Civeo by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.81.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

