City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.18. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

NYSE:CIO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Sweet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

