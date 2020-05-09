CIBC Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$24.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$22.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.50.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$20.20 on Friday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.58 and a 52 week high of C$28.31. The firm has a market cap of $730.21 million and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.