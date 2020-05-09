CIBC Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$20.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.35. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.58 and a one year high of C$34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

