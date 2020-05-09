CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,356 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $85,513,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $38,340,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $17,117,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of CPB opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

