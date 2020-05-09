CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 649 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $31.33 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

