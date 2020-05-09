CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 605 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FMC were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $4,860,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $19,214,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $93.48 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

